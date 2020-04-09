Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Carnival stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

