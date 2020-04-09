Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg Sells 9,690,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 9,690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $557,271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,271,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $4,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

