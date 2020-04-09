Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

MTG opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

