Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

