Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 9,904 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Vericel worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 2.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Vericel had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.