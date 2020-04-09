Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $214,719,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after purchasing an additional 516,830 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 745.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

