Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 111,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE EQR opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

