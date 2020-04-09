Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG opened at $38.08 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

