RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

RNR opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day moving average is $183.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

