Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $149.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.22.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

