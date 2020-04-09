Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 9,904 Shares of Vericel Corp
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 9,904 Shares of Vericel Corp
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Equity Residential
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in Equity Residential
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report