Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

