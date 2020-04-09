Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 238,168 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 896.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 115,629 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $946.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $41.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

