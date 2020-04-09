Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,938 shares of company stock worth $98,901,177 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.