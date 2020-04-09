Investment House LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

