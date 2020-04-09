Investment House LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

American Express stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

