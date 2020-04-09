IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 407 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $233.50 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

