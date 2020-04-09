salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 402,049 shares of company stock valued at $68,006,087 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

