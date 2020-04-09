IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,567 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

NYSE:GE opened at $7.30 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

