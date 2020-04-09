IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

