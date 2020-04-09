Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP opened at $149.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

