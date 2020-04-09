IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,803 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $146.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.43. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.11.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.