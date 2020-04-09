IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $10.40 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $249.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

