IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from to in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.22.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $371.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

