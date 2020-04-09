IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 6,015 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

