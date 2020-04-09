Michelle Zatlyn Sells 48,500 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,109,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, April 6th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $2,367,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $526,097.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $578,169.00.

NET stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $5,051,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.