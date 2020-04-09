Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $863,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $863,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Exelixis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

