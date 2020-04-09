DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total value of $1,576,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68.

On Monday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total value of $1,614,120.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total value of $1,383,720.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $258.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

