Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,464 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

