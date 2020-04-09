Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

