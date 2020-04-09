IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 49,360 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,360 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

