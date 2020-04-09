IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.91.

NYSE UNH opened at $267.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

