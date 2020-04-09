Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,207.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,245.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,314.27. The firm has a market cap of $812.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.43.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.