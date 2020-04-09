IBM Retirement Fund Buys 3,385 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.47.

Shares of MNST opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

