AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Shares of AVB opened at $160.73 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.31.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

