IBM Retirement Fund Has $674,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

