Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) to Hold

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aflac Inc.’s strong performance by the U.S. segment, which is driven by continuous investment in its platform, distribution and customer experience, over the years, is impressive. The acquisition of Argus will provide a platform to build the company’s network dental and vision products and further strengthen its U.S segment. A solid balance sheet with disciplined capital management enables investment in business. The company has been increasing its dividend consistently for the past 37 years. Aflac Inc.’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, its increasing expenses due to investment in digital initiatives to speed up sales, administration and other activities are weighing on its margins. Pressure on Japan business is another concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE AFL opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 662,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

