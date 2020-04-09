Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $104.94 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

