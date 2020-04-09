Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHAK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,517 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.99.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

