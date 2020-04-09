Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 118,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

