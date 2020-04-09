Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Shares of AKR stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 379,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after buying an additional 118,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.