IBM Retirement Fund Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

