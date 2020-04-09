IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $33.01 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

