Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,028 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

