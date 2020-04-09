Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Up 4.4%

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.87, 8,882,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 24,034,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $487.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Groupon by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,804 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,489 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Groupon by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

