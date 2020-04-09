KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.