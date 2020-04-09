Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 70,790 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,041,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.