RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 0.4% Higher

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 1,843,633 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 622,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.
In other news, CFO Steven R. Berrard bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.