RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 0.4% Higher

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 1,843,633 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 622,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Berrard bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 669.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863,461 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 5.32% of RumbleON worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

