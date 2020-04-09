Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services."

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,349,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after buying an additional 136,626 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monro by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 114,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Monro by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the period.



Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States.

