VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 8.4%

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $4.25, approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 99,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get VOXX International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.18.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in VOXX International by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.