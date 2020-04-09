Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Up 9.2%

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $27.30, 118,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,664,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $68,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,938,000 after acquiring an additional 863,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,938,000 after buying an additional 128,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,918,000 after buying an additional 33,836 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

