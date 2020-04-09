Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 11.1%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.91, approximately 1,135,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,996,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $336.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

